Telangana HC seeks govt response on EWS quota in MBBS admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has responded to a plea filed by BJP MLA K Venkata Ramana Reddy, which alleges that both the state and central governments are neglecting the implementation of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in MBBS admissions.

The MLA claims that his previous representations to the authorities regarding this issue have gone unanswered.

In light of these allegations, the court, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao, has directed the state and central governments to clarify their positions on the matter.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on September 18, and the court has requested that the authorities provide their responses by that date.

The EWS quota reserves 10% of seats in government medical colleges in Telangana for economically disadvantaged students.