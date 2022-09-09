Telangana HC seeks health dept response on health effects of ORS drink

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered the department of medical health to provide an explanation of whether Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) is injurious to human health or not.

The bench comprised two-judge, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, and Justice V Bhaskar Reddy.

Also Read Telangana: High Court dismisses PIL on police constable test

A PIL was filed by a physician named Dr Sivaranjani Santosh claiming that ORS, frequently sold to treat dehydration, is renowned as the “wonder medication of the 20th century.”

The petitioner’s attorney argued that there was a lot of misinformation about ORS when it came to labeling and packaging. The panel also opined that numerous energy drinks were on the market that was dangerous to human life and were not being regulated by an authorised agency.

Additionally, the petitioner expressed concern that any increase in the amount of salt or glucose in ORS products was harmful to human life. The Department of Health has been instructed to submit a thorough response to the complaint.