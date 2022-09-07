Telangana: High Court dismisses PIL on police constable test

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel comprising chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice CV Bhaskar Reddy quashed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which questioned the qualifying marks of the government exam for transport and prohibition and excise constables.

The PIL, filed by advocate Mancharla Vishnu Vardhan, questioned the 30% qualifying mark for all categories in the preliminary written test. The exam also factors negative marks, reducing 20 marks for OC candidates from 80 to 60, 10 marks for BC candidates from 70 to 60, and 0 marks for SC/ST candidates.

The petitioner said that this marking system was unfair as it created an unequal base level for different social categories. He sought a direction to implement relaxation in qualifying marks as 30% for OC candidates, 25% for BC candidates, and 20% for SC/ST/Ex-servicemen.

In response, the panel observed that neither was the petitioner an affected person nor was he representing any person interested in the matter. The panel dismissed the petition while leaving it open for affected persons to approach the court.