Telangana: TS ECET counselling to commence from September 7

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 first phase counselling process will begin on Wednesday with the payment of the processing fee and the booking of a slot for certificate verification.

The certificate verification will take place between September 9 and 12, with candidates able to provide web options between September 9 and 14.

Also Read Hyderabad: Classes for civil service long term to begin from September 29

Candidates who reserve a slot and attend the certificate verification as soon as possible will have more time to experiment with web options. As a result, candidates/parents were advised to pay the processing fee and book the slot as soon as possible, according to Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Technical Education & TS ECET 2022 Admissions Convener, on Tuesday.

A detailed notification, and list of helpline centres and courses has been made available on the website https://tsecet.nic.in/.