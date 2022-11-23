Telangana HC seeks information on Hill Fort Palace restoration

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court solicited the officials concerned failing to explain the steps taken to restore and conserve the Hill Fort palace on Tuesday.

Hill Fort Palace, a heritage structure, also known as Ritz Hotel is a royal palace located in Naubhat Pahad in the city.

The bench comprising chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking the restoration and conservation of the heritage structure, said the authorities were not adequately responding even after the HC passed orders on the matter.



The Tourism department secretary, Telangana State Travel and Tourism Development Corporation managing director, Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation (GHMC) Commissioner and Hyderabad Metropolitan Board Authority (HMDA) vice-chairman and commissioner appeared before the bench for the hearing on Tuesday, while the Finance Secretary, who is one of the respondents in the matter, did not turn up before the bench.



Expressing dissatisfaction over the officials’ response, the CJ said asked the authorities to inform the court as to ‘when will the actual work of restoration would commence. “Give the timeline,” the CJ said.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad said that he would speak with all the officers concerned and come before the bench with a plan of action and work schedule and sought an adjournment.



The bench directed all the officers to personally appear again on December 9 when the plea would be heard again.