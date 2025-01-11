Telangana HC seeks information on state Bar Council elections

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has instructed the Bar Council of India and the Telangana State Bar Council to provide information regarding the scheduling of elections for the state bar council by January 31.

This directive came during a hearing of a petition filed by advocate K Ashok, who argued that the term of the current state council had expired, necessitating new elections.

Ashok’s counsel, senior advocate BS Prasad, emphasized that the current council was elected in 2018, marking the first election post-bifurcation of the state.

According to established norms, this council should have had a two-year term, with subsequent elections extending members’ tenures to five years.

Prasad pointed out that it has been six years since the last election, which contravenes both the Advocates Act and Supreme Court orders that prohibit any unlawful extension of council tenures.

In his ruling, Justice Reddy noted that the Supreme Court has clarified that its orders should not be interpreted as endorsing extended tenures for state councils.

He also requested clarification from the bar councils regarding when they initiated the process for new member enrollments and when elections would commence, reiterating the importance of adhering to legal protocols in this matter.