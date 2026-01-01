Telangana HC seeks report on Sigachi blast probe, compensation

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, December 31, directed the state government to submit details on the progress of the investigation and the compensation disbursed to victims of the Sigachi Industries blast in Pasumailaram, Sangareddy district.

The tragic incident involved a reactor blast at the Sigachi factory that claimed 54 lives, left 8 workers missing, and seriously injured 28 others. Hyderabad-based scientist Dr. K. Baburao had filed a PIL seeking a SIT probe into the incident and compensation for the victims’ families.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter on Wednesday.

During the hearing, Patancheru DSP S Prabhakar, BDL Bhanur Inspector Vijay Krishna, Factories Department Director Y. Mohan Babu, Deputy Chief Inspector Gauri Shankar, and Labour Department Deputy Commissioners K Ravinder Reddy and Yadayya were present.

Appearing for the government, Additional Advocate General Tera Rajanikanta Reddy informed the court that the company’s CEO, Amit Raj Sinha, had been arrested, while five other accused remained absconding.

“The investigation is in its final stage, and a chargesheet will be filed soon. So far, Rs 22 crore has been disbursed as compensation. Death certificates have also been issued for missing workers, and their families have received benefits,” he said.

Sigachi counsel’s arguments

Representing Sigachi Industries, Senior Advocate Niranjan Reddy told the court that the company had announced a total compensation of Rs 1 crore, of which Rs 42 lakh had already been paid.

“This is not the final amount. Even in the Air India crash, where 241 people died, there were no arrests. But here, the Sigachi CEO has been detained. The court should ensure that bail petitions are considered based on the circumstances of the case,” he argued.

Hearing adjourned to Jan 29

The bench clarified that it was not interfering with the investigation process. After considering the submissions regarding the inquiry and the compensation disbursed so far, the court adjourned the hearing to January 29 for further updates.