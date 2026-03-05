Telangana HC sets aside cancellation of gift deed to grandson

The court observed that the administrative authorities canceled the gift deed without jurisdiction while hearing a appeal under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th March 2026 10:39 am IST
Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, March 4, set aside an administrative order cancelling a gift deed from a man to his grandson.

The court observed that the administrative authorities canceled the gift deed without jurisdiction while hearing a appeal under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin observed that the commissioner of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents, Senior Citizens and Transgender Persons Department did not have the statutory power to hear a second appeal or review against the district collector, who is the designated appellate authority under the Act.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The bench observed that the gift deed executed on April 6, 2018 did not have stipulations requiring the grandson, C Srinivas, to take care of his grandfather, who was receiving pension. Srinivas had demolished the old structure on the property in Medchal Malkajgiri district and constructed a new building worth about Rs 4 crore through bank loans and financial assistance.

The grandfather approach authorities seeking cancelation of the gift deed over alleged neglect by Srinivas. However, the district collector rejected the appeal. Later, the commissioner of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents, Senior Citizens and Transgender Persons Department heard a second appeal and cancelled the gift deed.

Challenging the decision, Srinivas filed a writ petition, which was dismissed by a single judge. While hearing the petition, the division bench observed that the single judge did not consider the jurisdictional issue.

MS Admissions 2026-27

While quashing the cancellation order, Justice Mohiuddin clarified that the court was not expressing any opinion on the substantive rights of the parties. The division bench also observed that the grandfather could approach the civil court for remedies.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th March 2026 10:39 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button