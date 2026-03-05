Revanth asks Amit Shah for more IPS officers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, March 4, urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allocated additional Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the state.

During a meeting with Shah, the Chief Minister informed him that the first cadre review after the formation of Telangana was conducted in 2016, while the next review due in 2021 was delayed and finally carried out in 2025. Even then, only seven additional IPS officers were allocated to Telangana,

“Telangana, like the rest of the country, is facing several modern challenges including cybercrime, drug trafficking, white-collar crimes, and other emerging security threats,” Reddy explained.

He cited the increasing administrative demands due the reorganisation of police commissionerates in Telangana including Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri Police Commissionerates, the proposed formation of the Future City Commissionerate. and the rapidly growing population in Hyderabad. In view of these developments, the Chief Minister urged the Union Government to increase the sanctioned strength of IPS officers in the state from the current 83 to 105.

Also Read Download Telangana SSC exam hall tickets 2026 from March 5

The CM also requested Shah to review the third cadre of IPS officers for Telangana, which is due in 2026.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of Maoist surrenders and their rehabilitation. Reddy informed Shah that significant improvements in policing have taken place in Telangana over the past two years. He said that 591 Maoists have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream of society during this period.

“The state government is providing rehabilitation and assistance to Maoists who have laid down arms and returned to a normal life,” the CM told the Home Minister.

He also requested Shah to extend financial support from the Centre for the development of some backward areas in Telangana.