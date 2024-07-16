Telangana HC stays transfer of temple priests in state

Hyderabad: Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Monday stayed the transfer of temple archakas (priests) in the state. The judge made this interim order in response to a writ petition filed by priest Koti Srimannarayana Charyulu.

The petitioner contended that under the guise of transferring “office holders or servants”, the government was seeking the opinions of archakas (priests) of various temples to give them options for transfers.

The petitioner argued that this was an attempt by the government to unlawfully transfer the archakas.

The court granted time to the government to file its response, and in the meantime, it has halted the transfers of all priests.

Senior counsel L Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner, argued that it is impermissible for the government to interfere in the religious activities of any temple.