Telangana HC summons HYDRA chief over Ameenpur demolitions

The Telangana High Court on Friday, September 27, criticised HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath for conducting a demolition spree of residential complexes in Ameenpur after issuing a notice just a day prior.

Justice Kunuru Lakshman directed both the commissioner and the Tahsildar of Ameenpur municipality to physically appear before the Court on Monday, September 30.

It is instructed that if physical attendance is not feasible, they must attend virtually and explain the legal basis for HYDRA’s actions, its powers, duties, and the statutes backing its operations, along with the reasons for violating Court orders by demolishing the petitioners’ properties.

The judge was addressing the writ petition filed by Dr Md Rafi and other residents of Madhura Nagar, Beeramguda, who were aggrieved by HYDRA’s demolition of their property, which includes a hospital situated on Plot No 92, measuring 270 square yards in Survey Nos 165 and 166, located in Sri Krishna Nagar, Kistareddypet Gram Panchayat, Ameenpur Mandal, Sangareddy district.

The petitioners contended that they constructed the property with all necessary permissions from the Gram Panchayat within the prescribed time limit of 24 months.

During the proceedings, the Court found fault with the standing counsel for HYDRA and the government counsel for revenue, who had previously assured the Court that HYDRA and revenue officials would not interfere with the peaceful possession of the property.

However, despite these assurances and a prior Court order dated September 5, instructing them not to carry out the demolition, officials went ahead and demolished the structure.

Justice Lakshman emphasized that HYDRA, constituted under GO Ms 99 dated July 19 is a nodal agency tasked with protecting government assets and coordinating with local bodies to remove unauthorized encroachments. The matter has been adjourned until September 30.