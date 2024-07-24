Telangana HC unhappy with progress of Jagan’s disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court expressed dissatisfaction on Tuesday, July 23, regarding the slow progress of the trial related to the disproportionate assets case involving former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The court, presided over by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, highlighted the lack of advancement in the proceedings before the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases in Hyderabad, despite the case being pending for an extended period.

The special division bench observed that there had been little progress since the last hearing. This bench convened in the afternoon to review the situation.

They were addressing a public interest litigation filed by Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah, a senior member of the Janasena Party, who requested the CBI to expedite the trial of criminal cases against the former chief minister, aiming for completion before the 2024 general elections.

The court was informed that there are 20 pending cases involving the CBI and ED, with 129 discharge petitions submitted by YS Jagan, Vijay Sai Reddy, and other defendants.

Today, the court noted that summons had been issued to 11 defendants and 9 witnesses in the ongoing CBI matters.

The bench emphasized its earlier directive to the Special Court for CBI cases to conduct daily hearings on the pending cases against YS Jagan, pointing out that there has been no significant progress regarding the examination of the accused or the issuance of rulings.