Telangana HC upholds cancellation of ST certificates issued to Lambadi family from Maha

The Telangana High Court upheld the Collector’s order canceling ST certificates of a Lambadi family that migrated from Maharashtra after 1956, stating they are not eligible for ST status.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th December 2025 8:03 am IST
Telangana High Court
Telangana HighCourt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the decision to cancel Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificates issued to a Lambadi family that migrated from Maharashtra to the then undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1956, stating that the cancellation was legally valid.

The case originated from a complaint filed by the district president of the All India Banjara Seva Sangh. Acting on the complaint, the district collector revoked the ST caste validation certificates of Chauhan Devanand’s family of Adilabad, prompting them to approach the High Court.

A single-judge bench had earlier upheld the collector’s order, leading the family members to file an appeal. Hearing the appeal, a division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar delivered its verdict affirming the lower court’s decision.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

ST status applies only to Lambadis residing in Telangana as of 1950: HC

The bench clarified that the ST status applies only to Lambadis who were residing in Telangana as of 1950, as well as to those who migrated from Maharashtra before that year. Since the appellants had migrated only after 1956, they were not entitled to the benefits extended under the 1950 order, the court ruled.

The judges also found the petitioners’ claim that the All India Banjara Seva Sangh had issued valid caste certificates to be baseless.

Consequently, the bench concluded that there was no justification to interfere with the orders issued by the collector or the single-judge bench canceling the ST certificates.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th December 2025 8:03 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button