Telangana HC upholds preventive detention of ganja trader

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the preventive detention of ganja trader Anguribai, also known as Arunabai, ruling that the use and trade of ganja pose a serious threat to public health.

The court observed that activities endangering public health amount to disturbing public peace and order, thereby validating the government’s action.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar delivered the verdict on Tuesday, October 28.

The order came in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by Anguribai’s daughter, Roshini Devi, who sought her mother’s production before the court, alleging that she had been unlawfully detained.

Over 25 cases filed against Anguribai

During the arguments, Special Government Pleader Swaroop Ooril submitted that Anguribai, a resident of Dhoolpet, is a habitual offender with more than 25 cases already registered against her for ganja smuggling.

He argued that despite being released on bail multiple times, she continued to engage in illegal trade, warranting preventive detention. Acting Collector issued the detention orders on March 10.

Agreeing with the government’s stance, the bench dismissed the petition, stating that preventive detention was justified to safeguard public health and maintain law and order.