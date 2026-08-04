Telangana HC upholds Preventive Detention of ganja trafficker

The Telangana High Court has dismissed a petition filed by alleged ganja trafficker Lakhan Singh, upholding his preventive detention (PD) under the Preventive Detention Act.

According to the Prohibition and Excise Department, Lakhan Singh, a resident of Dhoolpet and son of Prakash Singh, has allegedly been involved in the illegal transportation and sale of dry ganja for over a decade. Officials described him as a “notorious offender” against whom several cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Despite repeated arrests, Lakhan Singh allegedly continued his activities, leading to the registration of three commercial quantity ganja cases at the Dhoolpet Prohibition and Excise Station. These include COR No. 42/2024 dated December 17, 2024, COR No. 32/2025 dated April 16, 2025, and COR No. 72/2025 dated August 1, 2025.

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Based on a proposal submitted by the Dhoolpet Prohibition and Excise Station and recommendations from the then Hyderabad Excise Superintendent and Deputy Commissioner, the Hyderabad District Collector, Dasari Harichandana, issued preventive detention orders against Lakhan Singh on September 4, 2025.

The accused has been lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison as a PD detenu for the past 11 months. Challenging the detention order, he approached the Telangana High Court seeking to have the PD Act quashed.

The petition came up before a division bench comprising Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Gadi Praveen Kumar. Special Government Pleader Urilla Swaroop defended the detention order on behalf of the State. After hearing the arguments, the bench dismissed the petition, thereby upholding the preventive detention.