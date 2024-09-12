Telangana HC upholds women’s right to offer prayers at mosque

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld the rights of Muslim women to offer prayers at a mosque.

The two-judge panel of the court has also directed the concerned authorities to make necessary arrangements.

Writ appeal filed by Mutawalli Committee of Ibadat Khana

The ruling was delivered by a panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, while hearing the writ appeal filed by the Mutawalli Committee of Ibadat Khana E Hussaini.

Following the hearing, the court not only upheld the right of Muslim women to offer prayers at the mosque but also directed the authorities to make the required arrangements.

Anjuman E Alavi Shia Imamia Ithna Ashari Akbari approached Court

The case began when the Anjuman E Alavi Shia Imamia Ithna Ashari Akbari approached the court, challenging the decision of the Mutawalli Committee to deny women of the Akbari sect access to the mosque for prayer.

In response, a single-judge bench allowed Akbari sect women to access the mosque, which was then challenged through a writ appeal.

Ultimately, the two-judge panel ruled in favor of the women.