Telangana HC’s strict rules on Ganesh pandals, limits sound and road use

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, August 26, voiced concern over the inconvenience and risks caused by Ganesh pandals, particularly highlighting excessive noise from loudspeakers and DJs and the obstruction of entry points to homes and public roads.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar observed that such practices severely disturb elderly people and pregnant women, questioning how residents could move out in emergencies when their gates were blocked by pandals.

The court further remarked that Hyderabad’s roads had become so congested during the festivities that even ambulances and fire engines were unable to move freely.

Petition by Secunderabad residents

The court was hearing petitions filed by Prabhavathi, an 80-year-old resident of MES Colony in Secunderabad, along with a pregnant woman and others, who complained that a pandal was being constructed directly in front of their house gate.

They alleged that despite seeking police intervention, no action was taken. Responding to these concerns, the High Court directed authorities to ensure that the celebrations do not cause hardship to the general public, especially vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and expectant mothers.

Setup spl desks in every PS: HC

The court has ordered the setting up of special help desks in every police station across Hyderabad during the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival to receive complaints and act promptly on issues related to noise, nuisance, and blockades. It also issued strict guidelines regarding the erection and maintenance of pandals.

According to the court’s directions, Ganesh idols must be placed only in community grounds or open spaces designated by local bodies, and permissions must be obtained from both the police and municipal authorities for any installation in public areas.

Pandls must not obstruct entrances to homes, hospitals: HC

Pandals must not obstruct entrances to homes, hospitals, or block essential accessways for ambulances and fire tenders. Electricity connections should be installed only with proper safety measures. The use of sound systems will be permitted strictly between 6 pm and 10 pm, and police must ensure that noise levels remain within permissible limits.

The High Court also reiterated that earlier orders regarding idol immersion and processions should be fully implemented. After immersions, it is the responsibility of organisers to clear all waste and debris left behind in pandal areas. Importantly, every pandal must nominate a responsible person who will provide an undertaking to comply with noise control and environmental regulations.

Emphasising a balance between tradition and responsibility, the court said that while festivals are to be celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm, they cannot come at the cost of public health, safety, and the rights of ordinary citizens.