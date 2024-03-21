Telangana health department to fill over 5,000 vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Health and Family Welfare department have announced plans to fill 5,348 vacancies across various departments through the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

The MHSRB will initiate direct recruitment processes for the vacant positions, gathering necessary details like local cadre-wise vacancy positions and qualifications from relevant Secretaries and Department Heads.

The health department has urged the MHSRB to expedite the release of notifications and recruitment schedules.

The Directorate of Public Health has 575 vacancies, including positions for Civil Assistant Surgeons, Lab Technicians Gr.II, and Staff Nurses.

The Drug Control Administration (DCA) has 11 vacancies for junior analysts, while the AYUSH department has 26 vacancies for various roles, including Technical Assistants and Lecturers.

The Institute of Preventive Medicine has 34 vacancies, covering positions such as Civil Assistant Surgeons, Laboratory Technicians, Vaccinators, and more.

Additionally, there are 3,235 vacant positions for Heads of Departments.

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad accounts for 1,255 vacancies, encompassing roles like Physiotherapists, ANMs, Civil Assistant Surgeons, Staff Nurses, Dental Assistant Surgeons, Lab Technicians, and Pharmacists.