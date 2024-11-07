Telangana health min urges public to cooperate with officials for caste census

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday, November 6. urged the public to cooperate with officials during the caste census.

The minister claimed that the caste census will lead to the upliftment of economically and politically weaker sections in Telangana.

He further said that the survey is happening for the first time since independence. “It was first conducted by the British in 1831, since then the government of India hasn’t conducted the caste census,” he said.

Addressing a gathering in Sanga Reddy, Narasimha said, “Enumerators have been appointed for 150 families the caste enumeration program has been carried out and a survey will be conducted for about four lakh Paichilu families in Sanga Reddy district. In this survey, the enumerators will record 75 questions related to 55 topics in the form of various castes.”

As part of the census, socioeconomic details of the people will be gathered. Although people have been demanding funds for the development of the lower classes based on economic and social conditions based on caste enumeration, past governments have not paid attention to it.

Elaborating on the caste census, the health minister said that the exercise is being carried out based on the promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022. The survey is expected to be completed in a month.