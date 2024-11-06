Info collected for caste census in Telangana will be confidential: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday, November 6, said that the information collected for the caste census in the state will be kept confidential.

He appealed to the public not to worry and urged them to furnish information to the enumerators without any apprehensions.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Telangana government officially launched its comprehensive caste census, with the minister for BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, inaugurating the initiative at the GHMC office.

This census aims to gather detailed data on the social, economic, educational, and political demographics of various communities across the state. The Telangana government has made extensive preparations for this survey, which will span approximately three weeks. A total of 80,000 enumerators and 18,000 supervisors have been trained to facilitate the process.

In Greater Hyderabad alone, 18,723 enumerators and 1,870 supervisors have been appointed to ensure thorough coverage of households.

The census will consist of 75 questions, with 56 primary questions focusing on essential aspects such as family income, education levels, employment status, land ownership, and reservation benefits.

The questions will be divided into two parts: part 1 will collect personal details about family members, while part 2 will focus on broader family information.

Enumerators will visit each household to gather information and place stickers as indicators of completed surveys.

The data collected will be entered into a computer system on the same day to maintain accuracy and efficiency. The entire survey is expected to conclude by December 8, with a report to be submitted to the government by December 9.

Significance of the Caste Census

The Telangana government sees caste census as a crucial step towards ensuring equitable representation in local governance and addressing the needs of backward classes in the state.

The results will influence decisions regarding reservations in local bodies based on community demographics.

The establishment of a dedicated commission for the caste census aims to streamline the process and address any legal concerns raised by various groups.

The government has allocated Rs 150 crore for this initiative, emphasizing its importance in shaping future socio-economic policies.

Telangana HC asks govt to consider no caste, no religion options for survey

As the Telangana government began the caste census, the high court asked the state to consider no caste, no religion columns for the survey. Justice Surepalli Nanda asked the Telangana Backward Class (BC) commission to consider the request made by the Kula Nirmulana Sangham (KNS).

The KNS is advocating for the inclusion of an option in the upcoming BC census for individuals who wish to identify as having no caste and no religion. However, Justice Nanda declined to mandate the creation of a separate column in the census questionnaire at this late stage.

In his ruling, Justice Nanda emphasized that Article 25(1) of the Indian Constitution guarantees individuals the right to practice and propagate their chosen religion.

This provision implicitly includes the freedom to declare oneself as not belonging to any religion or caste. He directed the authorities to review the representations submitted by KNS on October 29 and November 1 and make decisions in accordance with legal provisions before adjourning the case until December 4.