Caste Census kicks off in Telangana, over 80K enumerators mobilized

Hyderabad: Telangana has officially launched its comprehensive Caste Census, with minister for BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, inaugurating the initiative at the GHMC office on Wednesday, November 6.

This census aims to gather detailed data on the social, economic, educational, and political demographics of various communities across the state.

Caste Census details & objectives

The Telangana government has made extensive preparations for this survey, which will span approximately three weeks. A total of 80,000 enumerators and 18,000 supervisors have been trained to facilitate the process.

In Greater Hyderabad alone, 18,723 enumerators and 1,870 supervisors have been appointed to ensure thorough coverage of households.

The census will consist of 75 questions, with 56 primary questions focusing on essential aspects such as family income, education levels, employment status, land ownership, and reservation benefits.

The questions will be divided into two parts: Part 1 will collect personal details about family members, while Part 2 will focus on broader family information.

Enumerators will visit each household to gather information and place stickers as indicators of completed surveys.

The data collected will be entered into a computer system on the same day to maintain accuracy and efficiency. The entire survey is expected to conclude by December 8, with a report to be submitted to the government by December 9.

Significance of the Caste Census

The Congress-led state government sees caste census as a crucial step towards ensuring equitable representation in local governance and addressing the needs of backward classes in Telangana.

The results will inform decisions regarding reservations in local bodies based on community demographics.

The establishment of a dedicated commission for the caste census aims to streamline the process and address any legal concerns raised by various groups.

The government has allocated Rs 150 crore for this initiative, emphasizing its importance in shaping future socio-economic policies.