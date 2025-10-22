Telangana health minister inaugurates camp for police families

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday, October 22, inaugurated a health camp for families of police officials in Sangareddy district.

The health camp, branded as the Comprehensive Health Camp, was jointly organised by Sangareddy police, Mehdi Nawaz Jung Cancer Hospital, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha said, “It is our duty to protect the police and their families. The government is emphasising health, education and medical treatment of the people with social responsibility.”

He said that organising a comprehensive health camp for police officers’ families is a good idea. “Doctors with 13 types of medical expertise are participating in this health camp. The health system is being strengthened from rural to urban areas,” he added.

Narasimha said that the Telangana government aims to match standards with the private hospitals and ensure that healthcare is accessible to everyone without being a burden on the common man.

The minister said that patients with kidney ailments are on the rise in the state. “There are 160 dialysis centers in the state, and the government is planning to set up 80 more within a radius of every 30 kilometers,” the minister added.

He said that accident-prone areas on highways are identified, and trauma centres are being set up there, keeping in mind the golden hour. The minister added that a day care cancer centre has been set up in every district, and chemotherapy is being provided.

Narasimha further said that a medical college, a 500-bed government hospital in Sangareddy district, a nursing college in Andol, a paramedical college in Sangareddy, a critical care block, five new PHCs, and three new PHC buildings have been opened. He said that a CHC has been set up in Vatpally and a UPHC in Tellapur in the district.

“Dialysis centers have been set up in Pathan Cheruvu and Narayan Khed area hospitals, and CHC Sadashivapet. Along with these, 3 more sub-health centers have been sanctioned,” he added.

On this occasion, all the departments set up in the health camp were inspected. The minister checked blood pressure through the kiosk.