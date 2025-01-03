Telangana health minister launches Rs 44 cr Amrut Jal scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha launched the Amrut Jal scheme worth 44 crore in Sangareddy district on Friday, January 3.

Narasimha launched the scheme on behalf of the Sangareddy municipal administration department. The scheme aims to supply drinking water to houses across the town. The health minister also inaugurated a shopping complex constructed by the Sangareddy district women’s association.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for India’s first all-women petrol pump by Indian Oil for Rs 2 crore. Addressing the gathering in Sangareddy, the health minister said, “The establishment of India’s first all-women petrol pump is commendable. Educated women can bring a change in the society. Women must take inspiration from Savitri Bai Phule and move ahead in life.”

The minister further said five acres of land were granted to the women’s group in Andol in 1993. Women were urged to think of ideas to increase self-employment. Narsimha added that the Telangana government is committed to the progress and development of women.

The minister handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the Sangareddy Women’s Federation.