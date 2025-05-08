Telangana health minister lays foundation stone for Khammam medical college

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha laid the foundation stone for the Khammam Government Medical College on Thursday.

The new hospital, being constructed at Ballepally in Raghunathapalem Mandal, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore. Narasimha stated that the project will be completed within two years.

“Currently, the college has 150 medical seats, and 50 more will be added soon,” the minister said. He also announced that a midwifery nursing course will be introduced at the institution.

Narasimha assured that all necessary medical facilities will be available at the new hospital. He highlighted the Telangana government’s focus on primary healthcare, mentioning that six new primary health centers and an organ retrieval center will be sanctioned for Khammam district.

“A regional cancer center and a mobile cancer screening unit will also be established in the district. Additionally, a vascular access center for dialysis patients has been approved,” he added.

Telangana agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, who attended the event, said the government aims to reduce C-section deliveries. “Last year, we filled 7,000 nursing officer posts, and the recruitment process for another 2,322 posts will be completed next month,” he stated.

Apart from these, 4,000 more vacancies in the health department are being filled. Rao emphasized that the government is committed to providing better medical services to the poor.