Telangana Health minister refutes KTR’s allegations on MBBS admissions

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has dismissed claims made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) regarding the recent changes in the rules governing MBBS admissions in Telangana.

The minister asserted that the new regulations, outlined in Government Order (GO) 33, will not disadvantage Telangana students nor give any undue benefit to those from Andhra Pradesh.

KTR had expressed concerns that the updated rules would negatively impact students from Telangana while favoring their counterparts from Andhra Pradesh.

However, the new directive requires students to have studied in the state from 9th to 12th grade to qualify as locals.