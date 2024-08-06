Telangana: KTR booked for flying drone during Medigadda barrage visit

Hyderabad: A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) for flying an unauthorised drone without obtaining permission from the police when he, along with a delegation of BRS MLAs and MLCs went to visit the Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage on July 26.

Vali Shaik, an assistant executive engineer at Medigadda barrage had lodged a complaint with the police about the incident that took place on July 26 between 12.30 pm and 2 pm, on July 29. However, the information about the FIR came to light on Tuesday.

As per the complaint, KTR, along with his associates, including former MLAs Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and Balka Suman, visited the barrage and operated a drone camera without obtaining the necessary permissions.

Shaik’s complaint emphasised that the Medigadda Barrage was a crucial project for Telangana , and unauthorised drone activity could pose a significant security threat to it. The issue was brought to the attention of the police after the footage of the flying drone had surfaced on social media.

Following the complaint, a case was booked against KTR and his visiting delegation under the relevant sections of the law. The barrage is part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, that was started by the previous BRS government in Telangana.