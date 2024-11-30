Telangana health minister stresses eradication of seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Friday, November 28 stressed the eradication of seasonal diseases and strengthening the Telangana Vaidya ViVidhana Parishad (TVVP).

With the emphasis on quality services at primary hospitals in Telangana, the health minister asked officials to ensure that the hospitals are adequately staffed and the medicines are stocked in the pharmacies in primary hospitals.

Narasimha asked the Telangana Director of Public Health, Dr Ravinder Naik to conduct inspections at government hospitals in the state to ensure the prevention of seasonal diseases. He further discussed increasing the number of beds at government hospitals in Telangana.

Also Read Telangana government sanctions Science Centres in Kodangal, Sultanpur

The health minister further asked officials to take measures to strengthen the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and the secondary healthcare. The Director of Medical Education N Vani briefed the health minister regarding Integrated Health Facility Management System.

Officials were asked to monitor the progress of the Nursing colleges, and transgender clinics in Telangana along with the 108 and 102 services. Narasimha also discussed the appointment of doctors in teaching hospitals with the DPH.

Narasimha further stressed expanding the Invitro Fertilisation services in Telangana.

Narasimha calls for increased number of beds in government hospitals

Following a review of the Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and Petla Burj hospitals, the Telangana health minister asked officials to increase the number of beds in these hospitals as per the National Medical Council (NMC) guidelines.