Telangana government sanctions Science Centres in Kodangal, Sultanpur

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, on Thursday, November 28, sanctioned the establishment of two ‘Science Centres’, one each in Kodangal, Vikarabad district and the other inside the existing JNTU campus in Sultanpur of Sangareddy district.

The decision was made based on the recommendations of the Telangana Council of Science and Technology (TGCOST). The institutions will be established under the category – 3 Type “B”, with collaborative funding from the state and the Union governments.

The proposed Science centres will add to the portfolio of newly established educational institutions in the state, providing students of Telangana with better availability of Higher education in cities other than Hyderabad.

On November 1, the Telangana government allotted 211 acres and 26.5 guntas land to establish the campus for Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU), in Mulugu, free of cost.

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU), is currently working under the mentorship of the University of Hyderabad.

The university was established in 2023 after the Indian Parliament passed the bill to set up a central tribal university in the Mulugu district of Telangana. The construction of permanent buildings is ongoing, which would span over 335 acres of land.

The academics of the newly set up university is currently being overseen by the University of Hyderabad (UoH). The university is currently offering Bachelor courses in English and Economics in the current academic year. It aims to set up 11 departments and offer various UG, PG and doctoral courses shortly.