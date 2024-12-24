Telangana health minister stresses on improving public health care

"Emphasis should be on strengthening the management system of all government hospitals in the state, full utilization of equipment, maintenance of infrastructure and repairs," the health minister said.

Telangana: Raja Narasimha stresses improved public health
Damodar Raja Narasimha

Hyderabad: Stressing the need to improve public health standards across the state, Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has asked hospital managements from across Telangana to submit a report on the repairs of medical equipment, infrastructure maintenance, technical staff, and recruitment of lab technicians. The management of hospitals was also asked to maintain equipment.

“Emphasis should be on strengthening the management system of all government hospitals in the state, full utilization of equipment, maintenance of infrastructure and repairs.” the health minister said.

In a review meeting, Narasimha asked all the hospital management teams to strive to provide better health care to people in Telangana.

