TOMCOM to train Telangana nurses for high-paying jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has announced a special program that aims at training Telangana staff nurses in German language skills to secure jobs at reputed hospitals in Germany.

The program which will be available both online and offline provides comprehensive German language training up to the B2 level. Online trainees will be required to attend in-person sessions for the B1 and B2 levels.

TOMCOM is currently conducting interviews to select candidates for upcoming batches.

Eligibility to get recruited for jobs in Germany

To be eligible for the jobs, candidates need to satisfy the following criteria:

GNM/B.Sc Nursing from recognized colleges of Telangana Candidates must be between the ages of 21-38 years Professional/clinical work experience of 1-3 years

For jobs in Germany, Candidates with language skills can also apply.

Salary

The selected candidates can work in Germany as nursing assistants after the successful completion of their B1 language training in India. Upon successful completion, candidates will be guaranteed jobs as staff nurses in Germany with salaries ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per month.

For more details and to register for the interview, interested candidates can contact TOMCOM at the following numbers: 6302292450, 7901290580, or 6302322257.

This program not only addresses the growing need for healthcare workers in Germany but also offers promising opportunities for young professionals from Telangana to gain international experience and secure high-paying jobs.

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, Canada, countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the UK, and Gulf countries to make abroad jobs available for Telangana candidates.