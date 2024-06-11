Telangana health minister warns businesses against selling contaminated food

Hyderabad: Health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha has warned the Food Business Operators (FBO) that stringent action would be initiated against those selling contaminated and adulterated foods. He further warned of action against those who do not comply with the FSSAI’s standards and other food safety norms.

During a meeting held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday, under the aegis of the commissioner of food safety, representatives from various associations of hotels, restaurants, dairy and food industry were instructed to maintain the standards of production, distribution, storage and preparation of food items in their outlets.

Addressing the FBOs, the minister said that the State government was trying to build the image of Hyderabad as the ‘food capital of India’ and as a ‘medical tourism hub.’ To make this happen, he said that the need for hoteliers to act socially responsible and provide quality food to consumers was crucial.

The minister has also instructed the authorities to conduct state-wide workshops every 6 months to increase awareness and provide training to the various stakeholders. He assured that the food safety department implement the FSSAI Act and regulations.

The associations have committed to extend their co-operation to the authorities in ensuring clean and healthy food in the state. They have also agreed to collaborate with the authorities in conducting awareness programs, training and workshops.