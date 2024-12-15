Telangana health minister warns doctors against medical negligence

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Saturday, December 13, warned doctors against medical negligence.

Narasimha stressed providing quality medical services to patients visiting the government hospital in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

He warned of strict action in case of medical negligence at the hospital. “This is an industrial area and a large number of people from neighbouring districts including Peddapally visit the area. Hence the quality of medical services must be improved, the minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Telangana health minister laid the foundation stones for facilities including the ECG centre, and a four-story building worth Rs 13 crore at the hospital. Narasimha also inaugurated a new ambulance.

“Two primary and two community hospitals will be sanctioned for Jayashankar Bhupalpally,” he added.

The minister further said, “Medical services should be provided without any problem in primary medical and AYUSH. Regular reports should be submitted on non-communicable disease services. NCP clinics are being set up in every district and mandal centre.”

He said that 400 sub-centers have been set up. He said that 130 primary health centres have been set up. 8,000 medical staff posts have been filled to provide better services, and recently 441 surgeons and food inspector posts have been filled.

Narasimha ordered that the drawbacks be rectified and better quality medical services be provided to the people. He said that facilities and drug equipment would be provided to the hospitals so that there would be no shortage.

“All types of medicines should be available in the hospitals. The store should be constantly monitored and there must be no shortage of medicines,” the health minister stressed.

Officials from the health department were asked to rectify issues at government hospitals in Khammam and Warangal districts and it is your responsibility to rectify them.