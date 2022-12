Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Information and Technology KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) father-in-law Pakala Hariinath Rao continues to be under treatment for an illness at the AIG hospitals in Hyderabad.

Also Read KTR seeks funds in Union Budget for Telangana’s textile sector

Hariinath Rao’s condition continues to be critical. The minister has urged the public not to believe any news otherwise. On Wednesday, false news regarding Harinath’s death due to a heart attack was being circulated.