Telangana: Heatwave kills leopard in Narayanpet

Hyderabad: A leopard was found dead in Jadavaraopally, located within the Maddur mandal of Narayanpet district, recently.

Forest officials reported the discovery of a deceased leopard in the scorched paddy fields of Maddur. Divisional Forest Officer Veen Vani from Narayanpet expressed concern, stating that the area’s lack of vegetation presents a significant challenge to wildlife survival. He emphasised that the hillocks in Maddur’s revenue land, where at least four leopards are known to reside, provide little relief from the severe heatwave.