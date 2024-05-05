Telangana: Heatwave kills leopard in Narayanpet

Forest officials reported the discovery of a deceased leopard in the scorched paddy fields of Maddur.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2024 9:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: A leopard was found dead in Jadavaraopally, located within the Maddur mandal of Narayanpet district, recently.

Forest officials reported the discovery of a deceased leopard in the scorched paddy fields of Maddur. Divisional Forest Officer Veen Vani from Narayanpet expressed concern, stating that the area’s lack of vegetation presents a significant challenge to wildlife survival. He emphasised that the hillocks in Maddur’s revenue land, where at least four leopards are known to reside, provide little relief from the severe heatwave.

