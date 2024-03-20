Telangana: Heavy rainfall, hailstorm ravages Siddipet district

Hyderabad: Siddipet district in Telangana is reeling from the aftermath of heavy rainfall and hailstorm, which caused widespread flooding and disruptions in the district on Wednesday, March 21. Agricultural fields suffered extensive damage, leading to significant losses for farmers.

The heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and streams were overflowing causing difficulties to the commuters. The impact on agriculture was severe, particularly in Akbarpet and Bhupalpally, where mango crops suffered heavy losses due to the unseasonal rainfall.

According to local sources, In Doppapur village, a farmer lost 80% of his mango crop.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert from March 18 to March 21.

However, for Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircialla, Sangareddy, Medak, and Vikarabad, the department issued an orange alert. For these districts, the department has forecasted hailstorms along with thunderstorms and lightning.