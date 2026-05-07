Telangana HC begins summer vacation, to resume operations from June 8

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court begins its summer vacation from Thursday, May 7, and will resume full operations on June 8. Vacation benches will handle urgent matters on specified dates.

The court will take up matters such as habeas corpus pleas, anticipatory bail, bail applications refused by magistrates and sessions judges/additional sessions judges on May 14, May 21, May 28, and June 4.

Any other urgent matters that cannot wait till the end of the vacation, such as eviction/dispossession, demolition, etc., can also be taken up for hearing after receiving permission from the senior vacation judge.

Notice of any application of urgent nature shall be given to the vacation officers before 1:30 pm on the day of filing. Filing dates are scheduled two days before the court’s working day, that is, on May 12, May 19, May 26 and June 2.

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No routine matters will be taken up during vacation, except with the permission of the senior vacation judge.

No pending cases will be taken up either, except when there are specific orders, and no policy or administrative matters will be taken up during this period either.