Telangana High Court order to decide on-demand channel rates

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court held that the increase in the rates of on-demand or pay channels will be subject to the final outcome of the order delivered by it.

Pay channels are television channels for which viewers are charged an additional subscription fee apart from the basic provision fee of a cable or satellite television service.

The bench of the HC headed by chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice N Tukaramji was hearing a petition on Thursday, filed by the Telangana Cable Operators Federation challenging the decision of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The HC further issued notices to the Union information and broadcasting ministry and TRAI asking them to file their counters by April 27.

The increase in the rate of a pay channel from 12 to 19 has an adverse effect on the cable operators, the federation said.

The bench also reminded the petitioner’s counsel that some gangsters in Mumbai have emerged as cable operators. The petitioners were however assured by the bench on examination of their grievance after seeing counters from authorities.