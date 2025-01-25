Telangana High Court quashes poll code violation case against KTR, others

Befitting the petitioners’ arguments on procedural lapses in the filing of the complaint and the failure to make out a case against them, the case was quashed.

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 25th January 2025 8:15 am IST
Telangana High Court on Friday, January 25, quashed a criminal case lodged by Charminar police against Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) working president K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) and others.

The police had claimed Rama Rao and the party workers had attended an unauthorised gathering called by the candidates for MLAs of Charminar and Bahadurpura on May 30, 2024, which was in breach of the code of conduct. It also alleged that Rama Rao insisted on taking off the Charminar and Kakatiya Kala Thoranam from the Telangana State Logo.

It was filed by KTR and five others, who challenged the chargesheet filed in the case.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, senior advocate K Subbarao said that only the competent officer who had issued the order can file a complaint, in case there is a violation. It also argued that the chargesheet did not make out any offence against the petitioners.

Befitting the petitioners’ arguments on procedural lapses in the filing of the complaint and the failure to make out a case against them, the judge quashed the criminal case that was pending before the Nampally court.

