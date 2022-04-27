Telangana High Court rejects PIL on pollution in lakes

Hyderabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Telangana High Court against the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, and Hyderabad Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Ltd failed to prevent the contaminated water of the lakes at Cherial and Edulabad, as well as the irrigation channels leading to the river Musi, caused by leachate leaking from the Jawaharnagar dump yard.

A bench carrying Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was hearing a PIL filed by Ponnaganti Lalith Kumar from Secunderabad.

According to the Counsel for the petitioner, the court, refused to hear the PIL because the matter was still before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The petitioner was advised by the High Court to file an appeal with the NGT. The petitioner claimed that, despite NGT orders, no action had been taken to comply with solid waste management rules.

Despite checking the legacy garbage, the stink from the dump yard spread to a radius of 6 km during the rainy season, He added.