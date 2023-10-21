Telangana High Court to function paperless from November 1

Advocates and parties-in-person should email an electronic copy to file cases and applications before the high court on or before October 31.

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court will function in paperless mode from November 1.

Advocates and individuals as well as parties involved in the legal process should email an electronic copy (soft copy) in order to file cases and applications before the high court on or before October 31, according to a press release on Saturday.

“It is hereby notified to all learned advocates and parties-in-person that the esteemed first court of the High Court for the state of Telangana will be functioning in a paperless mode effective November 1. All learned advocates and parties-in-person are kindly requested to email a digital copy of all cases or applications prior to submitting the hard copy to the new filing section,” as stated in the notice.

The designated email address is: tshc.th1@gmail.com.

