Telangana: High level task force to oversee industrial inspections

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha has announced the formation of a new high-level task force committee to monitor industrial inspections, replacing the existing task force within the Pollution Control Board (PCB).

The new committee will comprise one IAS officer, one IPS officer, along with senior officials from the Forest department, Revenue department, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and environmental protection experts.

The minister made this announcement during a review meeting held on Wednesday, August 13, at the Secretariat to evaluate the performance of the PCB.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction, she criticised the board’s functioning and questioned officials about their monitoring of industries operating without valid permissions or with expired licenses. She also asked what steps had been taken to address groundwater pollution in local areas.

On air, water pollution in Chotuppal

Highlighting the need to protect residential zones, Surekha reiterated the chief minister’s directive that pharma and bulk drug companies be relocated away from populated areas and set up only beyond the Outer Ring Road.

She pointed out that the Choutuppal region has been receiving numerous complaints regarding air and water pollution and warned that strict action would be taken against industries violating environmental norms.

Surekha stresses on stronger safety protocols

Referring to the recent Sigachi incident, the minister stressed the need for stronger safety protocols in industrial units to prevent such accidents.

The meeting was attended by chief secretary for Forest and Environment Ahmad Nadeem, PCB member secretary Ravi, chief engineer Raghu, and industrial representatives from Pochampally, Choutuppal, and Chityal.