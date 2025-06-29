Telangana hikes stipend of house surgeons, PG medical students by 15 pc

Hyderabad: The state government, on Sunday, June 29, announced a 15 percent hike in stipends for house surgeons and doctors pursuing post-graduation and super-speciality courses in medicine and dentistry in Telangana.

As per the new structure, the monthly stipend for house surgeons (medical and dental) will increase from Rs 25,906 to Rs 29,792.

Postgraduate (degree) medical students Rs 67,032 in the first year Rs 70,757 in the second year, and Rs 74,482 in the third year.

For diploma PG students, stipends will be Rs 67,032 in the first year and Rs 70,757 in the second year.

It also benefits associated staff, including professors, assistant and associate professors, senior residents, nurses, paramedics, and support staff such as DEOs and Class IV employees.

The revision applies to government medical colleges, teaching hospitals, and dental and nursing institutions across Telangana.

16,448 posts to be filled for next year

The government has decided to extend the engagement of 16,448 existing staff under the Director of Medical Education (DME) for another year on contract, outsourcing, or honorarium basis, until permanent appointments are made.

As per the release, the DME will cover vacancies in government medical colleges, teaching hospitals, nursing and dental colleges across Telangana. All clinical and non-clinical services, 4772 contract posts, 8615 outsourcing posts, 3056 honorarium posts and three multi-tasking staff in various categories will be filled.

Their services have been extended from April 1 to March 31 next year.