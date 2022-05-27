Telangana: Hindu woman murdered by father for marrying a Muslim

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old Hindu woman who married a Muslim man was brutally killed by her family members in Adilabad, Telangana.

The victim, Rajeshwari and the Muslim man from Narnur in the district had been dating for quite some time. They married a month ago, despite their families’ wishes. Both families conducted a panchayat a few days ago in the presence of elders from both sides, following which the victim and her family members were sent home.

Later, the victim was discovered in a pool of blood at her parents’ house on Friday. Following an investigation, authorities discovered that her family members were responsible for the murder. According to police, the victim’s body has been sent to Utnoor for a post-mortem examination, and additional investigation is continuing.

As per a report by The Indian Express, case was filed against the family members, and an investigation was launched. According to reports, the family members who were engaged in the murder have been apprehended.

Meanwhile, Rajeswari was allegedly murdered by her father, who subsequently called the cops to report the crime.