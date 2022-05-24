Telangana HM to ensure Haj terminal at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: The Telangana state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali started efforts to ensure a special Haj terminal at the Hyderabad International Airport.

The GMR company has decided to do away with the special Hajj terminal facility at Hyderabad International Airport and all the travelers have to go through the main terminal.

Mahmood Ali and the officials of the Telangana Haj committee had toured the airport but they failed to take up the issue of a special Haj terminal with GMR officials.

However, after a report in Siasat daily which identified the difficulties likely to be faced by the pilgrims during the departure and arrival at Hyderabad International Airport, the home minister had instructed the executive officer of the Telangana Haj committee to tour and review the existing situation at the terminal.

The home minister said that the difficulties identified by the Siasat daily have to be addressed immediately. “The facilities which were being provided at the Haj terminal for the old pilgrims cannot be provided in the main terminal,” the home minister said.

“The state government will ensure that the pilgrims will depart from the special Haj terminal this year. The special Haj terminal will also provide parking and other facilities for the pilgrims’ relatives to help them to transport the luggage whereas in the main terminal the old pilgrims have to transport their own luggage themselves. If required a meeting will be held with GMR authorities to address this issue,” Mahmood Ali said.

Regarding the Rubath accommodation facility, the home minister will hold a meeting with Nizam Auqaf committee officials before taking up representation with the central government to obtain accommodation permit for the pilgrims during Haj.

The minister is also trying to contact the incharge of Rubat accommodation Hassan Sharif.