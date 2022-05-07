Telangana: HMDA restores Choutuppal stepwell in record time

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has restored the Chotuppal stepwell in Bhongir in record time as part of the stepwell rehabilitation drive taken up by the Telangana government.

Special chief secretary for urban development in Telangana, Arvind Kumar shared the news of restoration on Twitter and said, “Choutuppal step-well restored by @HMDA_Gov in record time (Spl thanks to Harinath Reddy) & commissioner @ChoutuppalM is entrusted for maintenance henceforth.”

Choutuppal step-well restored by @HMDA_Gov in record time (Spl thanks to Harinath Reddy) & commissioner @ChoutuppalM is entrusted for maintenance henceforth



Before & after pics

Kumar thanked the HMDA and the commissioner of Choutuppal municipality for their efforts in restructuring the stepwell. The chief secretary shared pictures of the stepwell to show the difference before and after its restructuring, and also tagged the minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao in the tweet.

Additionally, two other step-wells were cleaned last month. On March 21, the 450-year-old royal swimming pool located inside the Golconda Fort was repaired.

The historic stepwell at Bansilalpet in Secunderabad was cleaned after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the restoration of the stepwell during his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’.