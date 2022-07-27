Telangana: Honorariums of imams, muezzins not credited till now

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 27th July 2022 1:47 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In spite of the Telangana Waqf Board having released the honorariums of imams and Muezzins, the department of Finance treasury has not credited the amount in their accounts.

The chairman of the Waqf Board Mashi Ullah Khan has expressed his displeasure over the delay and told the treasury officials to credit the amounts within 2 days and instructed them not to delay in the future.

Khan is planning to meet the state finance minister T Harish Rao to ensure the release of honorariums of imams and muezzins on time in the future.

