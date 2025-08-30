Telangana horticultural university to conduct research works on forest fruits

Hyderabad: Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU) in Budwel, Hyderabad, announced research works on forest fruit species and other varieties.

The research work will be carried out in collaboration with the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) and forest department.

Speaking at the Horticultural College in Rajendranagar on Saturday, August 30, as a chief guest during the book release of former principal scientist of the Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research (IIOR) Dr M Padmaiah, university vice-chancellor Dr D Raji Reddy urged Telangana farmers to cultivate wild fruit plants, which he believes would play an important role in future.

Apart from this, he said that the university plans to cultivate forests of wild fruits in five acres of campus land.

Chief conservator of forest, Dr Priyanka Varghese, who also graced the event, said that pictures of useful fruits will be displayed in major parks for the consumers and the public to understand the subject of forest fruits and their importance.

Dr Achalender Reddy, former chairman of the NBA, said that these forest fruits should be understood as part of preserving the country’s biodiversity.