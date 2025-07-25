Telangana horticultural university to provide high yielding seeds to farmers: VC

Hyderabad: The Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGSHU) is formulating a comprehensive plan with the support of the state government to provide quality seeds crucial for cultivation to the horticultural farmers of the state.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Horticultural University College in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, on Friday, July 25, SKLTHSHU vice-chancellor Dr D Raji Reddy said that the initiative was aimed at achieving higher yields and profits, with high-quality produce.

Also Read KTR slams CM Revanth claiming fertiliser shortage in Telangana

He said that the cost of seeds in open-pollinated varieties and hybrid varieties of vegetable crops was very high, and he urged seed companies and government institutions to move forward with the aim of quality production. He informed that efforts will be made to provide the seed varieties to farmers soon that could withstand the impending environmental changes, pest and disease pressure.

Seeds of domestic vegetables that are needed in smaller quantities to be grown at home and backyards will also be made available to all.

Representatives of the National Seeds Association who attended the meeting explained the types of vegetable crops that consumers were preferring in the market. They assured that vegetable varieties developed by the university and government sector organisations would be available to farmers.

Former research director of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTGSAU), Dr T Pradeep, spoke on the issues related to quality seed production in vegetable crops.