KTR slams CM Revanth claiming fertiliser shortage in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) attacked Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 24, over alleged fertiliser shortage in the state.

The former Telangana IT minister questioned the CM as to why he is causing trouble for farmers, who are seeking fertilisers. In a post on X, KTR shared a picture of slippers of the farmers which were placed in line as the farmers waited to buy fertilisers.

“The day these slippers will turn into a garland is not far away” KTR said while addressing Reddy.

Demands probe into fertilser shortage

On July 6, the Sircila MLA demanded probe into fertiliser shortage in Telangana. He lashed out at the Congress government over the fertiliser shortage and asked it to explain to farmers why there is a statewide shortage of 1.94 lakh metric tonnes. “Why has the price of a sack of urea, which should be Rs 266.50, now become Rs 325? This should be explained not just to farmers but to all the people of the state,” he said in a post on X.

“Who is running this black-market business from behind the scenes? Who is causing this artificial shortage, and who are the middlemen hoarding even fertilisers? An investigation must be conducted immediately,” the BRS leader said.

KTR wanted to know why the government is unable to give the farmer even a sack of fertiliser, even after making Aadhaar cards mandatory. He alleged that the government failed to implement Rythu Bharosa or waive farm loans.

Even if farmers take loans for farming, there is a shortage of fertilisers. The urea shortage in the state has threatened farming activity during the Kharif season. The shortage has resulted in the price of urea rising to Rs 325 per 45-kg bag against the subsidised rate of Rs 266.50 to Rs 268.

With inputs from IANS