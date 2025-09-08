Telangana: Hospital technician held for raping patient after sedating her

The accused hails from Maharashtra and is currently in judicial remand.

Patient admitted to emergency ward at a private hospital in Karimnagar raped by ward technician.
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident on Monday, a 24-year-old emergency ward technician was arrested for allegedly raping a female patient at a private hospital in Telangana’s Karimnagar two days ago.

The accused, Dakshina Murthy of Maharashtra, is currently in judicial remand.

The 20-year-old victim, who hails from Jagtial, was undergoing treatment for typhoid and high fever at Deepika Hospital. Murthy reportedly administered sedatives to her in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Hospital’s CCTV footage shows Murthy entering the emergency ward, approaching the victim’s bed and closing the curtains.

“Medical examination for the victim was conducted. We are waiting for the reports,” he said. A case has been registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigations are underway.

